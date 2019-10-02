AEW Dynamite: 5 Surprises that could happen on episode 1- Top star attacked, Ex WWE star arrives

Could Jon Moxley show up on the inaugural AEW Dynamite?

There hasn't been any wrestling on TNT in many years. But all of it is going to change when Dynamite, the weekly show of All Elite Wrestling makes its debut in just a few hours from now.

While a great card has already been announced on the 'Road to AEW on TNT' series that All Elite Wrestling has shown us on YouTube, that may only be the tip of the iceberg, quite honestly. I have a feeling that there are many more surprises that we aren't privy to yet, that Cody Rhodes is yet to reveal to the world.

So, what are these surprises, you ask? The best part of being a wrestling fan is speculating and this is what I shall be doing in this article.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you think of the surprises I've mentioned starting with one Jon Moxley.

#5 Jon Moxley returns to AEW and takes out Kenny Omega

One thing we know for sure is that Moxley is going to be on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night but only with a live microphone in his hand. As exciting as the prospect of his return is, there's already a readymade storyline with Kenny Omega that's in the works for him and fans want to see Mox dive straight into it again. So what if Moxley's return does not happen with a live microphone, but instead with a flurry of fists?

There's every chance that the match between Jericho, Ortiz and Santana against The Elite will devolve into a brawl, and when it seems like The Elite has the upper hand, Moxley could come down to make things ugly. It would be the perfect prelude to AEW Full Gear, where he takes on Omega.

