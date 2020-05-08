AEW Dynamite and NXT's latest ratings revealed

Both shows saw an increase in ratings this week

The latest ratings for AEW Dynamite and NXT were revealed and it was the former who came out on top for the third consecutive week.

According to Bryan Alvarez, AEW Dynamite averaged 732,000 viewers while WWE NXT brought in 663,000 in terms of viewership. The show on TNT was ranking at No.12 in the Cable Top 150 while its USA Network counterpart was at No.33.

AEW: 732,000

NXT: 663,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 7, 2020

In terms of viewership, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT ranked at 66 and 68 respectively.

Both the shows saw an increase in ratings from last week. AEW Dynamite had a 5.6% increase from last week's ratings, which was 693,000. It was ranked at No.16 in the Cable Top 150 and 67 in terms of viewership.

NXT, on the other hand, had an increase of 4% compared to last week's show. The final show of April saw the Black and Gold brand get 637,000 viewers and rank at No. 51 in the Cable Top 150 and 70 when it comes to viewership.

AEW Dynamite also had a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This was also an increase from last week's show on TNT as it had a rating of 0.27 in the same demo.

This week's NXT also saw an increase in the 18-49 demographic with respect to its previous episode. While last week it got a rating of 0.16, the new episode had 0.18 in terms of the demo. (Thanks Wrestlinginc for providing us with the numbers)

The wrestling fans were particularly impressed with both the shows as AEW Dynamite and NXT got in a lot of positive reviews this week. Many people felt both shows provided relief during these testing times with some hard-hitting matches and interesting segments.

What happened on AEW Dynamite and NXT this week

As mentioned above, there were a lot of top matches and segments that had wrestling fans raving about both the shows.

AEW Dynamite returned to its home in Jacksonville, Florida and the live format after weeks of airing taped shows. AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, made his in-ring return and picked up the win over Frank Kazarian.

But, he was attacked from behind by Dark Order and The Exalted One, Brodie Lee, setting up a Championship match between the two at Double Or Nothing. We also saw the AEW in-ring debut of Matt Hardy as he teamed up with Kenny Omega to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. After a hard-hitting battle and some hilarious spots, the Inner Circle stablemates picked up the win.

On NXT, there were two major championship matches as Adam Cole and Charlotte Flair put their respective titles on the line. While The Undisputed Era leader picked up a narrow victory over Velveteen Dream, The Queen had to get herself disqualified to retain her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai.

The ending of the match also saw the return of Rhea Ripley. The Black and Gold brand also witnessed the terrifying debut of Karrion Kross and Scarlett that had fans and some WWE legends buzzing.