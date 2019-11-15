AEW Dynamite beats WWE NXT in the ratings for 7th straight week

Last week's ratings between the AEW Dynamite and NXT was very close with AEW edging out a win, this week told another story. As reported by Forbes' Alfred Konuwa, AEW Dynamite garnered close to a million viewers while NXT dropped down to 750,000 viewers. This would mark the 7th straight week that AEW finished ahead of NXT in the ratings.

More importantly, AEW finished 5th in the all-important 18-49 demographic while NXT finished 22nd respectively. This marks an important turn of events as both shows in the previous week had finished 822,000 and 813,000 viewers with only 9,000 viewers separating the two.

While some may argue that NXT had a better show with the women's ladder match as well as an unadvertised appearance from Bayley, AEW had the advantage of having the AEW Full Gear PPV leading into the show with many curious to see who Jon Moxley would be facing next as well as MJF's first major heel promo.

It'll be interesting to see what will happen in the next week as NXT's show will be the go-home show for NXT TakeOver: WarGames and Survivor Series weekend. Will there be more shocks and surprises that will allow NXT to take the lead? As Sting used to say, "Nothing's for sure".