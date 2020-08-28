Create
AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Former WWE star joins the Dark Order, Inappropriate comment about Renee Young

Jon Moxley and MJF signed their contracts for All Out
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Modified 28 Aug 2020, 08:42 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
AEW Dynamite aired on another night this past week but one has to admit that it was a show that built quite well to the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view- All Out, coming our way next weekend. It probably won't go down in history as one of the greatest episodes of AEW Dynamite that we have seen (last week's episode might) but it was two fun hours of pro wrestling regardless.

This is the 'Best and Worst' of AEW Dynamite, presented here for your reading pleasure. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you liked about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and also what you disliked about the show.

Without further ado, here's your weekly AEW review.

#1 Best: Former WWE NXT star Tay Conti makes her presence felt on AEW Dynamite, joins the Dark Order

AEW fans may be familiar with who Tay Conti is, and so may WWE NXT fans because she wrestled under the name Taynara Conti back when she was a member of the other show on Wednesday Nights (well, most nights). Tay Conti showed up on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and she was recruited as a member of the Dark Order by Anna Jay and one has to think that she will be a massive addition to the current women's division.

In case you wish to learn more about the beautiful young woman who joined the Dark Order this week, do check her interview with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy.

That aside, the whole segment with the casket this week on AEW Dynamite was fun, but the Dark Order can be a little too goofy at times to be taken seriously as a cult that is supposed to be dangerous.

Published 28 Aug 2020, 08:42 IST
AEW FTR The Dark Order Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose) Renee Young AEW Roster 2020 AEW Championship All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
