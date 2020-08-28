AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Former WWE star joins the Dark Order, Inappropriate comment about Renee Young

AEW Dynamite aired on another night this past week but one has to admit that it was a show that built quite well to the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view- All Out, coming our way next weekend. It probably won't go down in history as one of the greatest episodes of AEW Dynamite that we have seen (last week's episode might) but it was two fun hours of pro wrestling regardless.

#1 Best: Former WWE NXT star Tay Conti makes her presence felt on AEW Dynamite, joins the Dark Order

AEW fans may be familiar with who Tay Conti is, and so may WWE NXT fans because she wrestled under the name Taynara Conti back when she was a member of the other show on Wednesday Nights (well, most nights). Tay Conti showed up on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite and she was recruited as a member of the Dark Order by Anna Jay and one has to think that she will be a massive addition to the current women's division.

That aside, the whole segment with the casket this week on AEW Dynamite was fun, but the Dark Order can be a little too goofy at times to be taken seriously as a cult that is supposed to be dangerous.