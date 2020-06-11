AEW Dynamite: Best and worst - Jon Moxley destroyed in the parking lot, Cody Rhodes to battle a former WWE star

AEW Dynamite was an absolute delight for the fans and a nightmare for the champion!

The AEW TNT Championship was on the line in a fantastic main event match as well.

This is what was left of Moxley after the brutal attack

Listen, to be honest, as much as I enjoy writing up the 'Best and Worst' feature for AEW Dynamite, I have to be real with you folks. More often than not, there aren't a lot of 'worsts' to write about, when it comes to AEW and its weekly show.

So, if you're going to be using this article as the basis for whether or not to tune into the show, I would have to say that you should definitely watch AEW Dynamite. The 'worsts' that I will mention in this article are just a matter of personal taste, and obviously, you may feel otherwise considering your own life experiences and what you expect out of professional wrestling.

Every week, I get a message asking why I choose to write the 'Best and worst' for AEW, choosing to ignore NXT, and the answer is, quite simply, that it's near impossible to find any 'worsts' in the Black and Gold brand.

#1 Best: The AEW Champion gets destroyed by The Machine, Brian Cage

I get that a lot of AEW fans may not have watched Brian Cage when he was running through the roster on Impact Wrestling and did not quite think of him as a legitimate threat to the champion. Thankfully, Jon Moxley put him over in the best way possible as he allowed himself to be decimated in the parking lot by his challenger, establishing Cage as a truly brutal individual.

Cage & Mox = Unstoppable Force & Immovable Object #AEWDynamite WOW pic.twitter.com/DZfKLSSVla — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 11, 2020

Yes, I am far more enthusiastic about Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage following this altercation than I was about Moxley vs. Brodie Lee, despite the fact that both men have a readymade storyline, stretching from their WWE days.

While it may be too soon for Cage to become the face of AEW, the seeds have been sown.

