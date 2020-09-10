AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Massive shots fired at WWE, Big mistake with the Inner Circle, Big update about Kenny Omega's future 

All said and done, this week's episode of AEW Dynamite was solid. It was the fallout AEW Dynamite episode after All Out 2020 and one has to say that they did a commendable job in building on the action from the pay-per-view event this past weekend.

Of course, the arrival of Miro, whom you may know as Rusev from his time in WWE was the biggest headline, but overall, AEW Dynamite had a lot more good moments than bad. That said, there was more than one point where one had to question the decision making of Tony Khan and company, and no, this episode of AEW Dynamite was honestly, far from perfect.

#1 Best: Former WWE star Rusev debuts on AEW Dynamite

Yes, there is a lot of criticism going around with how he made his debut because quite rightfully, fans believe that Miro's first appearance on AEW Dynamite should have been in a more 'serious' environment than as Kip Sabian's best man. That said, Miro's signing is a huge deal not merely for All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan, but also for the industry as a whole, because we can finally see if Vince McMahon never realized the potential in this monstrous young man from Bulgaria, based on how he is booked.

SHOOK — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 10, 2020

Miro wasted no time at all, to fire volley after volley at WWE, talking about a glass ceiling and a brass ring, overshadowing the whole Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford storyline, to be honest. If this is not a great hook to get people to tune into AEW Dynamite next week, I don't know what is.