AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- New member teased for the Inner Circle, Former WWE star booked poorly

What needs to be clarified at the very start of this AEW Dynamite review is that this is the opinion of one reviewer only, because, even on the Sportskeeda writer's chat, we couldn't come to a consensus about whether or not this show was good or bad. While AEW Dynamite wasn't a boring show by any stretch of the imagination, there were some inherent issues with the same.

Did you think that AEW Dynamite was a good show, or did you, instead, think that the show was lacking in some aspects, with Full Gear on the horizon?

One thing that we all agreed upon, unanimously is that this week's edition of AEW Dynamite was all about building new stars and that is never a bad thing.

#1 Best: MJF teases joining The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

MJF is such a natural on the microphone that you pair him with a certain Demo God on AEW Dynamite and what happens is pure magic. Yes, the segment was cheesy and the segment was goofy and the segment was probably the closest thing to a traditional WWE presentation in the entirety of AEW Dynamite, but these two men made it work.

One can only marvel in excitement at the thought of a potential alliance between Chris Jericho and MJF down the line, leading to the inevitable split. Many have believed his run with Kevin Owens in WWE to be one of the best things The Demo God has done in the entirety of his career, but Jericho and MJF could just eclipse it.