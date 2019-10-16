AEW Dynamite on TNT (October 16, 2019): Matches, predictions, start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch

Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite will air their third episode tonight, in what could be one of their biggest shows to date.

The AEW World Championship is up for grabs as the Champion, Chris Jericho, puts it on the line in his match against the new #1 contender Darby Allin. Allin won a match last week to become the contender for the title and will be facing Jericho in the biggest match of his career.

However, he might have his work cut out. With Jericho introducing his faction, The Inner Circle last week on Dynamite, this week's AEW on TNT will also feature him bringing back his NJPW 'Painmaker' gimmick for the show. Moreover, with The Inner Circle handing Jericho the obvious numbers advantage, Allin is in trouble.

Elsewhere on the card, Best Friends will battle SoCal Uncensored in the quarter-finals of the Tag Team Tournament, while Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) will face The Lucha Bros.

Meanwhile, Riho will be defending her AEW Women's title against a tough competitor in Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Finally, Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Adam Page, both victims of the Brutalizer by PAC in recent weeks, will face the man who rendered them unconscious in tag team action, as they team up to face Pac and Jon Moxley.

Find out how to watch the action by reading on.

AEW Dynamite Location and Date

Location: The Liacouras Center, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, United States of America

Date: 16th October, 2019 (USA), 17th October (UK and India)

Time: 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (India)

Where to watch AEW Dynamite in the US?

AEW Dynamite can be viewed live in the US, on TNT. The show will be broadcast live from 8 PM EST.

How and where to watch AEW Dynamite in the UK and India?

AEW Dynamite can be viewed live in the UK on Fite TV. The single episode can be purchased for $2.99, or a subscription for a month can be taken at $4.99. AEW Dynamite can also be seen live in India and internationally by the same method.

In the UK, it can also be viewed later on ITV4 on Sunday at 8:20 AM. A one-hour highlight show will also air on ITV on Monday at 11:45 PM.

In case you want to catch live updates but cannot avail of any of these options, follow the action here on Sportskeeda!

