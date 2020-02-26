AEW Dynamite Preview: 30-minute Iron Man match, Jericho and Moxley weigh-in

A massive Iron Man match will take place on tonight's Dynamite

We are now days away from the AEW Revolution PPV and the go-home episode of Dynamite is shaping up to be a good one. We have Kenny Omega taking on PAC in a 30-minute Iron Man match as well as the official weigh-in ahead of Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship match at Revolution.

Inner Circle members Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara will also be in action as they face the formidable Jurassic Express consisting of Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. The Butcher and the Blade will also be facing Best Friends in tag-team action.

Tonight's Dynamite will also be MJF's last chance to try and weasel out of his match with Cody at AEW Dynamite.

MJF's last chance

Can MJF weasel out of his match with Cody at Revolution?

The main event of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cody beat Wardlow inside a steel cage to book his match with MJF at Revolution on February 29th. The only way MJF can get out of this now will be if he can somehow get Cody to put his hands on him on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

We could see MJF do everything in his power tonight, to get Cody to attack him so that he can get out of the match at Revolution.

Kenny Omega faces PAC in 30-minute iron man match

PAC and Kenny Omega will go head to head

PAC has been trying to get a match with Kenny Omega for weeks and he will finally get his chance tonight. PAC and Kenny Omega will square of in a 30-minute Iron Man match on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

This match comes just days before Omega and Hangman Page defend their AEW Tag-Team Championships against The Young Bucks at the Revolution PPV.

Official weigh-in for Moxley vs Jericho

The official weigh in will take place tonight

Chris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at Revolution. Moxley has brushed aside everything Jericho has thrown at him but it finally looks like the numbers game may be catching with him.

Tonight's Dynamite will see Moxley and Jericho in the official weight-in ahead of their title match. Expect the rest of the Inner Circle to be nearby to make things complicated for Moxley.

Proud N' Powerful team up with Sammy Guevara to take on Jurassic Express

Jurassic Express will be in action tonight

Inner Circle members Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara will face Jurassic Express on tonight's Dynamite. Members of the Inner Circle and Jurassic often haven't really seen eye to eye and things could get heated on tonight's show.

The Butcher and The Blade face Best Friends

The Blade, The Bunny and The Butcher

Both teams were part of the tag-team battle royal last week and return to face each other tonight. Butcher and Blade will probably be the favourites tonight, having been on a successful run recently.