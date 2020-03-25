AEW Dynamite Preview: Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy face off for the first time, AAA title on the line

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy will come face to face.

Kenny Omega puts his AAA Mega Championship on the line.

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy will meet face to face

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place once again from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Kenny Omega puts his AAA Championship on the line tonight and we will also see the first face to face meeting in AEW between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy. Cody will also be on commentary for Dynamite tonight.

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy face off for the first time

Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy will meet face to face inside the ring

The end of last week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw members of the Inner Circle and members of The Elite facing off against each other. We saw Vanguard 1 come into the arena at this point and land in the ring, next to The Elite.

We then saw Matt Hardy up in the rafters on what was his AEW debut. We then learned from Matt Jackson that Matt Hardy would be joining The Elite in Blood & Guts, which was supposed to take place tonight but is now postponed until further notice.

Instead, AEW has announced that tonight's episode of Dynamite will instead see Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy meet face to face inside the ring. We could see further fireworks between The Elite and the Inner Circle if this one breaks down.

Cody faces Jimmy Havoc in singles action

Cody faces Jimmy Havoc in a singles match

Apart from being on commentary on Dynamite, Cody will also be in singles action against British star Jimmy Havoc. This won't be an easy match by any means. Havoc is experienced and has an extremely high threshold for pain.

Cody will still be the favorite going into this one but the question remains as to whether Lance Archer will get involved.

Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara

Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Championship

Advertisement

Kenny Omega will be in action against Sammy Guevara of the Inner Circle, with Omega's AAA Mega Championship on the line. Things are heated between The Elite and The Inner Circle right now, and it won't be a surprise to see the other members getting involved at some point.