AEW Dynamite Preview: Chris Jericho challenges for another title, Fallout from MJF's heel turn

13 Nov 2019

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara could leave Dynamite as Tag-Team Champions

Two matches have been announced for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite including Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara challenging SCU for the AEW Tag-Team Championships. We should also have a fallout from MJF's heel turn at Full Gear last Saturday as well as a whole lot more.

SCU defend the tag-team titles against Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will challenge SCU

The first of the announced matches for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite sees SCU defending the Tag-Team Championships against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho successfully retained the world championship at Full Gear where he beat Cody after MJF threw in the towel in on Cody's behalf.

In his post-match interview, Jericho revealed that he and Sammy Guevara intended to go after the tag-team titles which has led to tonight's match.

'Hangman' Adam Page vs PAC

Adam Page will face PAC in their rubber match

Adam Page beat PAC at Full Gear to take their singles record to 1-1. We will get the rubber match tonight as Page and PAC go head-to-head in one more battle.

It's going to be hard to call this one, seeing how even their last two matches have been, but whoever wins could be in the running for a shot at the world title soon.

Fallout from MJF turning on Cody

MJF turned on his mentor

The biggest story from Full Gear was MJF turning on his mentor and best-friend Cody. It started with MJF throwing in the towel during Cody's match against Chris Jericho while he was locked in the Walls of Jericho.

Although he initially looked remoreseful, he ended up turning on Cody and hitting him with a low blow, garnering nuclear heat from fans in attendance. One fan reportedly got thrown out of the building after chucking his beer at MJF.

We will get the fallout from MJF's turn tonight and we could have him explaining the reasons behind his actions.

And now their friendship has ended.



What will happen with @The_MJF after the shocking turn of events at #AEWFullGear? Don't miss #AEWDynamite, tomorrow night at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/13O6YjazkB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 12, 2019