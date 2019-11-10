AEW Full Gear Results: Moxley and Omega battle through barbed-wire and broken glass, Jericho busts Cody open, huge heel turn

AEW Full gear didn't disappoint

AEW Full Gear did not disappoint and saw a massive heel turn, three title matches as well as an insane lights out match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega.

The pre-show saw Britt Baker beat Bea Priestley. After the match, Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes came out. After they were done with Priestly, they cut out a chunk of her hair as a trophy.

The Young Bucks vs Proud and Powerful

Back and forth trading blows in this Tag Team match!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/1tVVTuFjQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Full Gear started off with the heated match-up between The Young Bucks and Proud And Powerful. The first match of the night was a part of a heated feud between The Elite and The Inner Circle.

Most of the early to middle stages of the match was dominated by Santana and Ortiz, isolating Nick Jackson in their corner. Nick Jackson went to boot Santana but ended up hurting his leg after kicking the ringpost by mistake. Santana and Ortiz also dumped Nick Jackson into the Rock N' Roll Express who were in the front row as special guests of AEW.

Matt Jackson came in off the hot tag to regain control of the match for his team. When The Bucks went to finish off Santana, Nick Jackson's leg injury came into play and his leg gave way.

Proud and Powerful utilized the opening, taking out Matt Jackson. Despite being injured, Nick Jackson took the fight to both Santana and Ortiz until the numbers proved to be too much. Santana and Ortiz hit Matt Jackson with the Street Sweeper before Ortiz pinned him to pick up a massive win for Proud and Powerful.

Proud and Powerful def. The Young Bucks

Sammy Guevara came out after the match and joined Santana and Ortiz in a post-match beatdown of the Bucks. Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton came into the ring to even the odds. Morton hit Santana with a Canadian Destroyer before hitting a suicide dive to Ortiz and Sammy Guevara at ringside.

"You're never too old to rock n roll"#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/RgXScyjvRD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

