AEW Dynamite Preview: Cody Rhodes set to make big announcement, Chris Jericho teams up with Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho and Sami Guevara face Kenny Omega and Adam Page on Dynamite

The go-home episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of the Full Gear PPV takes place tonight with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in action on the opposite sides of a tag-team match. We also have PAC facing Trent in a singles match as well as a massive announcement from Cody.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara face Kenny Omega and 'Hangman' Page

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will be in action just days ahead of his title defense against Cody Rhodes at the Full Gear PPV. Jericho will team up with fellow Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

Omega will also be in action on Saturday at Full Gear when he goes one on one with Jon Moxley in a Lights Out match. Both teams will want the win tonight but will obviously have one eye on Saturday's PPV.

Can PAC continue his undefeated record against Trent?

Despite his draw against Jon Moxley a couple of weeks on Dynamite, PAC is still unbeaten in AEW. Ahead of his rematch with 'Hangman' Page at Full Gear, PAC will be in action tonight against Trent.

PAC has been in incredible form so far during his AEW run and it will be hard to bet against him tonight. We're predicting another win for PAC as he continues his unbeaten run to Full Gear this weekend.

Cody set to make career announcement

The biggest story heading into this week's episode of Dynamite is Cody's upcoming announcement. The news was broken by Cody earlier this week. There is some speculation regarding what Cody's announcement will be with some theorizing that he could take a back seat from wrestling for a short while to focus on the behind the scenes aspects of AEW.

Cody is currently set to challenge Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship this Saturday at Full Gear which makes him taking a backseat a little unlikely. We will find out more on tonight's show. You can check out Cody's Tweet below:

