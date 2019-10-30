AEW Dynamite Preview- First-ever Tag Team Champions to be crowned, Kenny Omega in action

Jericho had an altercation with Cody Rhodes and his friends

A few weeks in, AEW has delivered on their promise and then some of providing a viable alternative to an industry with a monopoly. This week, the band arrives in Charleston for what should be yet another night of exciting professional wrestling action.

The atmosphere at an AEW show is truly unique in the sense that the audience in attendance is always excited about what is happening in the ring. That is a feeling that very few promotions have been able to invoke in North America, with the exception of NXT, the other program that is on during Wednesday Nights.

So let's have a look at the card that Tony Khan has dished up for us and glance at what could be in store for us during tonight's big show. As always, I'd love to hear your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments section below.

Is AEW Dynamite a show you tune in to watch, every single week?

#4 First-ever AEW Tag Team Champions will be crowned

Who walks out of Charleston, WV the FIRST #AEW World Tag Team Champions? Will it be SCU's @FrankieKazarian & @ScorpioSky or the Lucha Bros @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx ? Get your tickets now at https://t.co/h4nYfXfHAT to see #AEWDynamite LIVE this Wed, Oct 30th! pic.twitter.com/FJHZIm9cU3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 26, 2019

The Lucha Brothers will take on SCU to crown the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions in what should be a thrilling battle. These are two teams that don't have a history in AEW, based on The Lucha Brothers attacking SCU ahead of their match, which should play out nicely in the finals.

I would think that Pentagon and Fenix will be the victors in the contest because it sets up a match with The Young Bucks down the line and because they're the only clear heels in the AEW Tag Team division except for The Dark Order. It will allow for The Bucks to chase the Lucha Brothers and renew their heated rivalry, with matches at 10000 miles per hour!

History will be made. And we will bring you all the action!

