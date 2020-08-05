We have a packed episode of AEW Dynamite coming tonight, which includes Jon Moxley putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Darby Allin as well as the in-ring debut of former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

We also have a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. AEW have announced that there will be a mystery guest moderator who is rumored to be a former WWE RAW GM.

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin

The day is almost here!

The AEW World Championship is on the line as the challenger @DarbyAllin steps-up to the champion @JonMoxley!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xVC34vJ6C8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2020

The AEW World Championship will be defended on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite with Jon Moxley defending the title against Darby Allin. Moxley and Allin put on a winning performance as a tag-team on last week's episode of Dynamite, beating Ricky Starks and Brian Cage.

Despite only returning to action, Allin will get a shot at Jon Moxley's title on tonight's episode of Dynamite. MJF will challenge the winner of this match at All Out.

Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will debate with a special guest moderator

It kinda makes you wonder what Orange Cassidy is gonna say.

Watch @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy in a debate with a mystery guest moderator!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/qRMU978ioE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2020

Chris Jericho's patience is wearing thin and it's clear that the 'Demogod' wants to shut Orange Cassidy for good. Before their rematch next week, Jericho and Orange Cassidy will debate each other on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW have also announced a mystery moderator for the segment. It is heavily rumored that the moderator will be former Executive Director of WWE SmackDown, Eric Bischoff.

FTR and The Elite face The Dark Order

The Elite and FTR take on the Dark Order tomorrow on #AEWDynamite and this one is sure to be interesting pic.twitter.com/pgXis2KlVk — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 4, 2020

We have a massive 12-man tag-team match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. FTR will team up with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page as they face The Dark Order, led by Mr. Brodie Lee, in tag-team action.

The Dark Order haven't really been having a good run of late and this match will be top priority for them.

Matt Cardona's in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

Doubt us all you want. Watch what happens tomorrow night. 8pm on TNT.#JoinDarkOrder#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VPoTLQOTe9 — Alex Reynolds (@YTAlexReynolds) August 4, 2020

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder made his debut on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, coming out to save his good friend Cody from a beatdown at the hands of The Dark Order. Cody and Cardona will team up tonight to face John Silver and Alex Reynolds in what will be Cardona's in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite.

Cardona recently revealed that he has signed a short term deal with All Elite Wrestling and will be looking to make a lasting impression tonight.