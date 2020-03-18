AEW Dynamite Preview: Inner Circle vs Elite, Exalted One to debut?

The Inner Circle face The Elite in a six-man tag match with the winner getting a massive advantage.

We will find out the identity of The Exalted One on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Members of The Inner Circle will face The Elite tonight

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will take place from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show had to be relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic and will also take part in front of a restricted audience.

Dynamite looks stacked and there is potential that we will finally find out the identity of the Exalted One. We also have the massive six-man tag match between members of The Inner Circle and The Elite with the winner getting an advantage in Blood and Guts.

Best Friends take on the Lucha Brothers

Can Best Friends take out the Lucha Bros tonight?

Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy and members of the Death Triangle have been at odds in recent weeks. Trent and Chuckie T will get a shot at revenge tonight when they face the Lucha Bros in tag-team action.

Fenix and Pentagon are one of the best tag-teams in the world and Best Friends will have the odds stacked against them.

Jurassic Express vs The Butcher and The Blade

The Butcher and The Blade will face Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy will take on The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite. Marko Stunt will be at ringside for the match.

It's hard to call a favorite for this match on paper. Butcher and Blade have the size advantage although you can never count Jurassic Express out. Both teams are currently unranked in the AEW tag-team rankings and could do with a win.

Who is the Exalted One?

The Exalted One will make his presence felt tonight

Advertisement

AEW says we will finally find out the identity of the Exalted One on tonight's show. Although Matt Hardy has looked most likely to be the Exalted One, it could be a red herring. Hardy just Tweeted this a few hours ago:

Dominant

Extraordinary

Tenacious

Limitless

Almighty

Xaroncharoo

Everlasting



-DAMASCUS cometh — The Second Coming of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 18, 2020

If you look at the first letter of every word, down to up, it spells out Exalted. Another candidate who could be the Exalted One is former WWE Superstar Brodie Lee fka Luke Harper.

Inner Circle face The Elite (winner gets the advantage in Blood and Guts)

The winner of this match will get the advantage ahead of next week's Blood and Guts match

We finish off with a massive six-man tag-team match that was announced pitting members of The Elite and the Inner Circle. The winning teams gets the advantage in next week's Blood and Guts match.

We don't yet know which members of The Elite and the Inner Circle will be in action tonight. Regardless, it will be a high stakes match which both teams will be desperately looking to win.