AEW Dynamite Preview: Texas Street Fight, Jericho responds to Jungle Boy, MJF responds to Cody

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 11 Dec 2019, 16:39 IST SHARE

How will MJF respond to Cody's challenge?

This week's episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite sees The Young Bucks take on Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight. We also have MJF responding to Cody's challenge from last week. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is also expected to be on tonight's show.

ALSO READ: Why Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy's upcoming AEW Dynamite match will end in a time-limit draw (opinion)

The Young Bucks face Santana and Ortiz in a Texas Street Fight

The Young Bucks face Proud and Powerful in a Street Fight

The biggest match booked for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite is the Texas Street Fight pitting The Young Bucks against Proud & Powerful. Santana and Ortiz will be in their element in the street fight but with the feud between The Elite and The Inner Circle heating up, don't be surprised to see Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara getting involved.

MJF responds to Cody's challenge

Cody cut an emotional promo on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, imploring MJF to wrestle him. He offered his former friend his Ford truck, his time piece, and over $50,000 in cold hard cash just to get in the ring with him. You can check out the segment below:

MJF and his heavy, Wardlow, will be on Dynamite tonight to address Cody's challenge.

Big Swole vs Emi Sakura

Big Swole faces Emi Sakura in singles action

Advertisement

'Big Swole' Ariel Monroe will wrestle Japanese veteran Emi Sakura on tonight's Dynamite. Despite a couple of impressive performances on AEW Dark, Big Swole will have the deck stacked against her when she faces Sakura. The veteran has both technical ability and experience on her side and it will be interesting to see if Monroe can keep up with her.

Sakura has already shown the level she can wrestle at during her matches with Riho. Monroe still has a lot to prove in AEW and will be looking to impress tonight.

1 / 2 NEXT