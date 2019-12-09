Why Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy's upcoming AEW Dynamite match will end in a time-limit draw (opinion)

Karan Bedi

The rise of Jungle Boy

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite saw Chris Jericho debut the "The Lexicon of Le Champion" or AEW's version of The List. Jericho's new Lexicon listed the names of those the AEW Champion would not wrestle.

Chris Jericho is probably having the time of his life as "Le Champion" on AEW Dynamite. Creatively, he's firing on all cylinders and is possibly the best heel in the business right now.

When Chris Jericho began this journey with AEW, he was aware that he would probably be the biggest star in the company in terms of recognition and was well known by the mainstream audience. When someone like Jericho has been in the business for 30 years, the crowd is most likely going to be aware on some level.

Still, Jericho was aware of the responsibility that he and guys like Cody and Jon Moxley had on their hands. They had to help make stars, and that included the likes of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Moreover, he was thrilled with the young talent on the AEW roster. He said,

"We have enough guys that no one has seen before. We got a lot of young guys like Jungle Boy, MJF, both those guys are 23 years old. That appeals to a different demographic. My daughters are 12 and they don't like wrestling but they like Jungle Boy.

Recently on AEW Dynamite, as Jericho was listing names he wouldn't wrestle in 2019, out comes Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt. Jericho said that the list now included dinosaurs and little children. He turned his attention to Jungle Boy and said,

"You think you have what it takes to face Le Champion? You haven't even won a match, BOY! You haven't said a word, are you mute? Look at you. Jungle Boy. Jack Perry. Hollywood golden child. Everyone is pulling for Jungle Boy. Well, I'm not! You understand me, i think you're a piece of s**t. And I don't think you could last 10 minutes with me! Can you understand me with your no-tongue? Can you understand me? You couldn't last 10 minutes with me.

That promo told a story. Chris Jericho took shots at Jungle Boy's background, as he is the the son of late Hollywood actor Luke Perry. Moreover, Jericho said twice that Jungle Boy couldn't last 10 minutes in the ring with him. That line hinted at what fans can expect when the two face off on December 18th.

Assuming the match is 10 minutes long, the bout is going to go down to the wire. Moreover, Cody Rhodes recently revealed that the match is not for the AEW Championship. This is probably to show that Jungle Boy doesn't qualify. He has not won a single match yet and it was Chris Jericho who laid the challenge out. It's a good way to work around the win-loss ratio.

It’s not a title shot. Gonna’ be a great match though friend. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 7, 2019

It's true that Jungle Boy has still not won a match in AEW. It's been a bit of contention among the fan base since the Jurassic Express is over with fans. But it looks like AEW executives are going 'All In' on Jungle Boy to showcase him as a teenage heart-throb, as that is part of their target demographic.

Essentially, Jungle Boy may get the pin, but only after the clock runs out. This way, Jericho stays undefeated while Jungle Boy shows what he can do in the ring. That's the prediction for this match on December 18th.

On December 11th, however, expect Chris Jericho to give another promo and wrestling fans shouldn't be surprised if Jericho takes shots at Jungle Boy's late father, Luke Perry. It will give him the heat he needs going into their match and ensure that AEW ends 2019 on a high note.