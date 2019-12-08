Chris Jericho vs Jungle Boy match on AEW Dynamite will not be for World Championship

It's mano a mano!

Chris Jericho and the Jurassic Express got into it on AEW Dynamite this past week. Jericho was listing all the people he would refuse to face on the "Lexicon of Le Champion" when he was interrupted by the Jurassic Express. Jericho went on to say that dinosaurs and little children were now on his list, referring to Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.

He then turned his attention to Jungle Boy and in no uncertain terms, said that he was a piece of s**t.

"You think you have what it takes to face Le Champion? You haven't even won a match, BOY! You haven't said a word, are you mute? Look at you. Jungle Boy. Jack Perry. Hollywood golden child. Everyone is pulling for Jungle Boy. Well, I'm not! You understand me, I think you're a piece of s**t. And I don't think you could last 10 minutes with me! Can you understand me with your no-tongue? Can you understand me? You couldn't last 10 minutes with me."

For his part, Jungle Boy said he would kick Jericho's a** and slapped him across the face, following which a brawl broke out.

In the aftermath, fans were left confused as to why Jungle Boy was getting a title shot despite having failed to win a match in AEW. Cody Rhodes cleared the air on Twitter and while responding to a fan, explained that the match wouldn't be for the title.

It’s not a title shot. Gonna’ be a great match though friend. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 7, 2019

Cody's statement makes sense, as it shows that AEW is committed to the win-loss record and that this has more to do with Chris Jericho, who himself said that the match was his call.

This match is more about getting Jungle Boy over with the mainstream audience.

December 18 cannot get here soon enough and it looks like this will be AEW Dynamite's final match of the year.