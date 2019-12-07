Chris Jericho says upcoming Jungle Boy match on AEW Dynamite was his call

Pic Credit: Lee South/AEW

If you've watched AEW Dynamite recently, you would know that Jungle Boy and Chris Jericho will be maineventing the show on Dec 18th. On Twitter, Chris Jericho, in response to a Twitter user, said that is was his call.

Chris Jericho's character in AEW as the cocky heel champion is not necessarily an original gimmick. But his brilliant promos which are unscripted and coming straight from him are excellent.

While AEW has been delivering great TV, Chris Jericho has said in several interviews that there is a young roster that they need to get over with the mainstream audience. Moreover, he did say this about Jungle Boy. He said,

We have enough guys that no one has seen before. We got a lot of young guys like Jungle Boy, MJF, both those guys are 23 years old. That appeals to a different demographic. My daughters are 12 and they don't like wrestling but they like Jungle Boy.

Some wrestling fans are aware that he is the son of late actor Luke Perry. From a business standpoint, it makes sense that they want to push someone who has a Hollywood connection. In Jungle Boy's case, Jericho does make it sound that he could be a teenage heartthrob, who could bring in young female viewership.

In 2 weeks, AEW will certainly be testing that theory as they put it to the test. Moreover, this could be the start of making Jungle Boy into a legitimate star.