AEW Dynamite Results: Cody smashes glass door during 8-man brawl

Cody broke down a glass door to get to the Inner Circle

Another week, another loaded episode of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite. This week's episode two semi-finals in the AEW World Tag-Team Title Tournament. We also had The Best Friends facing The Young Bucks as well as Dr. Britt Baker's homecoming to Pittsburgh.

Kenny Omega was also in singles action tonight as he went one-one-on with Joey Janela. Cody and The Inner Circle also got into a brawl at one point of the show. The main event of the night saw Jon Moxley taking on PAC in singles action after Moxley turned his back on his tag-team partner last week on Dynamite. This one was definitely one of the more heated matches.

Let's take a look at how tonight's episode panned out:

Private Party vs The Lucha Bros (AEW World Tag-Team Title tournament semi-finals)

The show kicked off with Private Party taking on Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix. After beating The Young Bucks in the quarters, Marq Quen and Isaiah Kassidy had a stiff test ahead of them although the match started off fairly well for the underdogs.

Quen and Kassidy got in a lot of offense early on in the match but despite impressing, they couldn't finish off the match early. Fenix and Pentagon soon back in their groove to wrest control of the match. Fenix was in great form tonight and impressed the fans with his agility and his speed.

Private Party looked like they had the match won when they hit Fenix with the Gin And Juice but it wasn't to be. They looked to hit another to Pentagon who reversed it into a Canadian Destroyer. The Lucha Bros then hit Marq Quen with the Package Piledriver-Double Stomp combo for the win.

The Lucha Bros def. Private Party

