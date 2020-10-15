The AEW Dynamite first anniversary show didn't disappoint. We saw all four titles in AEW on the line. This included Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship in a No DQ match. We also had Cody defend the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy and Hikaru Shida defending against Big Swole.

The AEW Tag Team Titles kicked off AEW Dynamite as FTR faced Best Friends.

FTR (C) vs Best Friends (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships) on AEW Dynamite

Anyone else love the sound of chops like this @DaxHarwood @trentylocks #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kU8DwJWNwA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020

Trent and Dax Harwood started the match off on AEW Dynamite for their respective teams. Both men traded chops in the middle of the ring. Trent tried to roll up Harwood but got double-teamed by FTR. Wheeler continued to work on Trent, isolating him in the corner on AEW Dynamite.

Both Trent and Wheeler tagged out, bringing Harwood and Chuckie T in as the legal men. Chuckie hit a dive before Tully tried to get involved. Chuck tried to grab Tully by the jacket but Harwood stopped him.

Best Friends hit Wheeler with the Soul Food half-and-half before Trent followed it up with a knee strike for a near fall. Harwood tagged back in and sent Trent crashing down on the turnbuckle. Harwood got on the top turnbuckle but Chuckie T got on the apron and knocked him off. Best Friends hit Harwood with the Strong Zero. Wheeler broke up the count just in the nick time.

Trent and Harwood brawled into the ringside area where Kip Sabian was busy playing an arcade machine. Trent went head-first into the machine, destroying it. Back in the ring, FTR tried to hit the Goodnight Express on Trent but Chuck Taylor stopped it before it was too later.

Wheeler took matters into his own hands and smacked Trent with the title belt while the referee's back was turned. That was enough for Harwood to pin him.

FTR def. Best Friends on AEW Dynamite.

Miro, who was upset about Trent breaking the arcade machine, attacked Best Friends after the match.

GRADE - B

Miro and Kip Sabian vs Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson on AEW Dynamite

If this was an actual video game Game Over Screen, would you ever load up your save game again? Chills @ToBeMiro #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/6ujexp6JqX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020

Miro went right after Sean Maluta, taking the match outside where he tossed Maluta into the barricade. Back inside the ring, Miro took out Lee Johnson before tagging Sabian in.

Kip hit a splash from the top rope before tagging Miro back in. Miro quickly forced Lee Johnson to tap out.

Miro and Kip Sabian def. Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson on AEW Dynamite.

GRADE - C

After the match, we cut backstage to see Lance Archer attacking Jon Moxley ahead of their title match later in the night.