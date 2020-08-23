AEW Dynamite took place on a Saturday night this week thanks to the NBA playoffs but the show itself didn't disappoint.

AEW Dynamite kicked off with tag-team action pitting FTR against Private Party. We also had The Elite in action tonight as well as the finals of the AEW Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament. However, tonight was all about The Dark Order.

FTR vs Private Party kicked off AEW Dynamite

The match of AEW Dynamite saw FTR square off against Private Party. This match followed FTR's attack on the legendary Rock N' Roll Express last week.

Cash and Harwood started the match off strong, taking control early and isolating Marc Quen in their corner. Quen briefly broke free and locked in a sleeper hold but FTR traded tags brilliants to take back control.

Quen finally tagged in Kassidy who came in off the hot tag. Kassidy took the fight to FTR, laying out Cash and Harwood. Kassidy looked in good touch but almost got rolled up. Quen broke it up and tagged in. Cash nailed Harwood with a picture-perfect spinebuster only for Kassidy to break it up.

Isiah Kassidy then launched himself over the top rope at Harwood but Tully Blanchard pulled him away. FTR followed it up by hitting the Goodnight Express to Marc Quen to pick up another big win.

A great way to being AEW Dynamite, especially for FTR. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood celebrated with Tully Blanchard inside the ring after their win.

GRADE - C

MJF was out next on AEW Dynamite with his lawyer. WHile MJF was almost at a loss for words, his lawyer said that the Paradigm Shift almost ended MJF's career and it needed to be banned. MJF's lawyer then said he had drawn a contract that said the Paradigm Shift was banned from All Out.

MJF's lawyer then threatened to sue Jon Moxley if he didn't sign the contract.