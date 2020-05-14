AEW Dynamite Results: Chris Jericho destroys Vanguard 1, First Stadium Stampede match announced

Chris Jericho viciously attacked and destroyed Vanguard 1

AEW gave us another stacked episode of Dynamite tonight. Just over a week away from Double or Nothing, the show was pretty stacked as we continue to build towards the PPV. Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite featured the return of MJF, who faced Lee Johnson in singles action. We also had Brodie Lee in action against SCU member Christopher Daniels.

We also had women's division action on tonight's show with Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, Dr. Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida battling it out for supremacy. Of course, we also had the match we were all waiting for, the showdown between Chris Jericho and Pineapple Pete.

Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega faced Santana and Ortiz as they looked for revenge after what happened during the street fight on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The show kicked off with Lance Archer and Jake Roberts coming down to the ring and this led to Cody coming out to meet them ahead of the match at Double or Nothing.

Lance Archer and Jake Roberts start the show

The night started with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer coming down to the ring to call out Cody. Roberts took the mic and started running Cody down but the American Nightmare wasn't in the mood to let him finish. Cody made his way into the arena on his Ford truck and started brawling with Archer at ringside.

Cody made his way into the ring with a steel chair but before he could get his hands on Jake Roberts, Archer laid him out with a massive boot. Archer went to finish Cody off but he reversed it and eventually forced Archer to back down. Roberts had to convince his client to back down and come back to fight another day.