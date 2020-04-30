AEW Dynamite Results: Former IMPACT star debuts, Special appearance by Vickie Guerrero, 2 TNT Championship tournament semis

Vickie Guerrero appeared on AEW Dynamite during the Bubbly Bunch segment

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw two semi-finals of the TNT Championship tournament take place. The final will be held at Double or Nothing. We also had a special message from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as well as another epic episode of the Bubbly Bunch.

We also got the first AEW Dynamite appearance of former IMPACT wrestling star Rebel as well as an injury update from MJF.

Cody Rhodes vs Darby Allin (TNT Championship Tournament semi-final)

Cody and Allin started the match going back and forth and it was pretty even till Cody tweaked his knee. With Cody distracted at ringside, Allin went to take him out with a dive and got Brandi instead. Billy Gunn helped Brandi up as Cody unloaded on Allin.

Cody went to hit Darby Allin with a suplex but he countered it by landing on his feet and then hit Cody with a chop block to the knee. Allin followed it with a kneebar but Cody reached the ropes.

Allin continued to work on Cody's knee, smashing it into the mat. He kept going after the knee relentlessly. Cody replied with a Diaster Kick before Allin hit him with his own finisher.

Allin locked in a Figure 4 as Brandi Rhodes came back out with a bottle of water. Allin hit Cody with the bottle before going for a springboard coffin drop. Cody blocked it before Allin went for his version of a Stundog. Allin went for a second Stundog but Cody caught him and hit him with a Cross Rhodes for a nearfall.

Cody headed to the top rope and went for a Coffin Drop but Darby got his knees up. Allin went for a Coffin Drop of his own but Cody smartly rolled him up for the win.

Cody def. Darby Allin