AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE star confronts Chris Jericho, Brodie Lee throws shade at Vince McMahon?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was another home-run, especially when you consider the fact that there were no fans in attendance once again. Tonight's show saw Matt Hardy come face to face with Chris Jericho in the middle of the ring. We also had Cody Rhodes in action tonight as well as on commentary for most of the show.

We saw a title match on the card also as Kenny Omega defended the AAA Mega Championship against Sammy Guevara of The Inner Circle. We also had Jake Hager in action tonight. Darby Allin was also in action as he went one on one with Kip Sabian in singles action.

Cody vs Jimmy Havoc

The night started with Cody taking on British star Jimmy Havoc. This wasn't an easy match for Cody by any means. Both men tried to pin each other early. Cody and Havooc traded strikes before Cody landed a springboard stunner. Cody tried to lock in a Figure Four but Havoc quickly forced the break.

The match spilled out of the ring and the action continued up the entrance ramp. Havoc grabbed a headset and tried to talk trash but Cody put an end to it with a stiff uppercut. Back in the ring, Cody hit a running lariat right from the back.

Cody went to follow it up with a second springboard stunner but was stopped in his tracks by Havoc. Havoc locked in an armbar and followed it up with a suplex. Havoc followed it up with a massive lariat for a 2-count.

Cody hit a suplex of his own and followed it up with the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Cody def. Jimmy Havoc

Jake Roberts had a chilling message for Cody after the match. Check it out below:

