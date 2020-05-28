AEW Dynamite Results: Former WWE Superstars debut, Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho involved in epic brawl 

AEW Dynamite.

The episode of AEW Dynamite after Double or Nothing kicked off with a tag team match between Private Party & Joey Janela and The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy.

Joey Janela & Private Party vs. The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy

An accidental superkick ends up in a brawl at ringside between the Young Bucks & The Butcher & the Blade!

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

The Young Bucks kicked off the match in dominant fashion as Joey Janela was on the back foot on AEW Dynamite.

The match was short but not short on the action as it was fast-paced with many big moves. Matt Hardy was the MVP of the match as he executed an insane moonsault on all three opponents, which was easily the biggest highlight of the match on AEW Dynamite.

Nick Jackson just taking care of business here #AEWDynamite

The Young Bucks and Matt Hardy picked up the win at the end of the fun contest on AEW Dynamite.

Result: The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy def. Private Party & Joey Janela

Butcher and Blade attacked The Young Bucks after the match. A truck pulled up and out came Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FKA Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder from their time in the WWE. The Revival was officially in AEW but they were now known as FTR!

FTR looked down upon The Young Bucks, however, the former WWE Superstars turned around and attacked Butcher and Blade.

So, does this mean FTR are babyfaces? Was this a statement to The Young Bucks? Next's week's episode of AEW Dynamite just got a must-watch segment!

"I feel terrible guys, thank you for asking." - @JonMoxley



No pain no gain, right champ? #AEWDynamite

Fresh off his successful AEW World title defence against Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley came out and joined the commentary team on AEW Dynamite. He was here to get a closer look at Brian Cage - the newest addition to the AEW roster - in action

Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson

How we feelin' about this guy @MrGMSI_BCage on #AEWDynamite?

Brian Cage didn't waste any time as he ambushed Lee Johnson. He pummeled his powerless opponent with acrobatic kicks in the corner followed by the German Suplex.

Personally, we like it 😱 #AEWDynamite

Cage rocked Johnson with a powerbomb. He wasn't done though. He sent Johnson crashing into the corner again with a massive Buckel Bomb. Brian Cage wrapped things up with the Drill Claw to end the match on AEW Dynamite.

Result: Brian Cage def. Lee Johnson

Taz entered the ring after the match and cut a promo in which he hyped up the AEW World title match between Mox and Cage for Fyter Fest.

Tazz warned Moxley that Cage will decimate the Champ at Fyter Fest. Moxley stood up and took notice of his challenger as the segment came to an end on AEW Dynamite.

Who did this to @RealBrittBaker? Sound off with your best guess below 👇 #AEWDynamite

Tony Schiavone hosted The Rules of Being a Role Model' and he was joined by Britt Baker, who was rolled out in a wheelchair.

Baker wasn't pleased with Schiavone's energy and she took over the proceedings. She revealed the third rule of being a role model - Don't hurt the role model!

Baker revealed that she suffered a broken tibia before explaining that there is an elaborate plan to get her injured and she went on to reveal the conspirators.

Dr. Brik Baker had a bulletin board with photos that linked the conspiracy all together!

According to the Role Model, Aubrey Edwards was pulling the strings as the referee has been there whenever she has suffered an injury.

Baker ended the segment by declaring she will return at All Out, which will happen on September 5th.