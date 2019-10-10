AEW Dynamite Results: Huge brawl ends show, Jericho's next title challenger confirmed (October 9th, 2019)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 2.98K // 10 Oct 2019, 07:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended in a massive brawl

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was headlined by a tag-team match pitting Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara against Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes. We also saw Jon Moxley's in-ring Dynamite debut as well as the start of the AEW Tag-Team Tournament.

The Young Bucks vs Private Party (AEW Tag-Team Tournament quarter-final)

Private Party announced themselves

Nick Jackson and Isaiah Kassidy started off the first match of the AEW Tag-Team tournament. Both men skillfully avoided each other's offence until Matt Jackson came in and took control of the match for his team. The Bucks trade tags and work on Kassidy before going for a double suplex only for Kassidy to reverse it.

Quen hit an Asai moonsault out to ringside before tagging in Marq Quen who throws himself all across the ringside area, Quen then had Nick Jackson in the middle of the ring and hit a 450 Splash from the top rope for a nearfall.

The Bucks follow up with double superkicks to both men. Matt Jackson follows up with a sunset flip powerbomb to Isaiah Kassidy out at ringside on the entrance ramp. Nick Jackson then locked in a Sharpshooter but Quen managed to reach the ropes.

With Marq Quen isolated in the ring, The Bucks continued to dominate the match and work on Quen. The Bucks hit a Diamond Footstomp but even that wasn't enough to put Quen away.

Kassidy finally made his way back up to the apron just as Quen hit a double rolling kick to The Bucks to make the tag. Kassidy favours his back as he comes in, giving Matt Jackson the opening to hit a series of Northern Lights suplexes. He then locked in a Sharpshooter as Nick Jackson took Quen out with a Superkick.

Kassidy tried to crawl to the ropes but Nick Jackson hit him with a facebuster while he was still in the Sharpshooter. Kassidy still reached the ropes and Quen then tagged himself in.

Advertisement

They hit a double team on Nick Jackson before Quen hit a Shooting Star Press to Matt Jackson for another nearfall. The Bucks went to finish the match off with a Meltzer Driver but Marq Quen rolled up Matt Jackson to pick up the win for his team.

Results: Private Party def. The Young Bucks

1 / 6 NEXT