AEW Dynamite Results: Huge title change, wrestler thrown into swimming pool, Moxley vs PAC

Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place on the Chris Jericho Rock and Wrestling Rager at Sea. The biggest match on tonight's episode was the showdown between Jon Moxley and PAC to determine the next challenger for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship. We also had Scorpio Sky and Kazarian defend the AEW Tag-Team titles against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs SCU (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships)

This week's episode kicked off with a big tag-team match between SCU and the team of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. Most of this match was pretty even as the two teams went back and forth. Omega and Page worked pretty well together despite the overarching storyline going in was about how Page was falling out with The Elite.

Page leapt off the top rope at one point in the match, taking out Kazarian as Omega hit Scorpio Sky with a sitout powerbomb in the center of the ring. Omega went to follow it up with his patented One-Winged Angel but Sky countered it and then followed up with a hurricanrana. Hangman Page came in at thing point and accidentally hit Kenny Omega with the Buckshot Lariat after Sky sidestepped him.

The match continued during the ad break where Adam Page took back control of the match for his team. He picked up a 2-count after trying to pin Kazarian following a clothesline. He followed it with a Fallaway Slam from the middle rope.

Omega looked like he had Kazarian where he wanted him for a second but SCU hit him with the SCU-later, only for Hangman Page to break up the pin at the last second. Page followed this with a Buckshot Lariat to Scorpio Sky on the entrance ramp and then a second one to Kazarian in the middle of the ring. Page then pinned Kazarian to win the tag titles for his team.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. SCU

