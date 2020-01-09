AEW Dynamite Results (January 8th, 2020): Legend debuts in title match, Jon Moxley turns heel?

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

A great show with a great finish

The show kicked off with a promo recapping Le Champion Chris Jericho's offer issued to Jon Moxley to join The Inner Circle and the latter telling him that he'll answer him in person. There couldn't have been a better way to start the show as we got right into it with some tag team action!

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

What an opener!

Hangman Page started the proceedings but it was Private Party who found the early success. It didn't take too long for Hangman and Kenny Omega to find their momentum, hitting chest slaps to Isiah Kassidy on both sides while the latter hilariously squealed in pain.

He started being man-handled but Marq Quen made the difference with his explosiveness - turning the tables. Omega stopped a near-certain three count soon after. Hangman caught Quen mid-air and flung him onto Kassidy. Omega tagged in and upped the intensity with some solid team-work.

Omega was gaining momentum but a nice counter by Kassidy (thanks to small assistance from Quen) resulted in the Canadian nearly losing it for his team. Hangman was tagged in and Quen ducked down, nearly making Hangman Page hit Omega. Quen even shoved Page against Omega, nearly resulting in dissent between the two.

They overcame that storm and as Hangman Page lifted Quen for an electric chair but Kassidy interjected immediately. Even so, the fluidity of the Private Party saw them come a second away from pinning Omega, only for Hangman to save it.

THEY ALMOST HAD IT!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bCbC2siX04 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 9, 2020

Omega flipped Quen over but his leg inadvertently hit Hangman's face. Luckily, he wasn't too fazed by it, even though Omega looked shocked. After that, Omega quickly finished it with a One-Winged Angel to pick up the win.

Advertisement

Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page def. Private Party

Immediately after the match, PAC locked in the Rings of Saturn backstage on Michael Nakazawa. The referees and officials backstage were trying to remove him but PAC told Omega that it was because of him and demanded his 1-on-1 rubber match - else this would keep happening.

Omega ran to the back while Hangman went to the crowd and drank beers from the crowd.

1 / 7 NEXT