AEW Dynamite Results: Matt Hardy debuts in insane street fight, Jake Roberts brings a snake inside the ring

The crazy street fight saw Matt Hardy almost run over Jericho and Guevara with a golf cart

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place live from Daily's Place. The show was stacked once again and saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley return to action as well as Matt Hardy's in-ring debut as he teamed up with Kenny Omega to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a street fight.

We also saw Lance Archer in singles action against QT Marshall which ended with Jake Roberts bringing a snake inside the ring. AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose was also in action on tonight's show.

Cody vs Joey Janela kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Cody taking on Joey Janela. Cody and Joey Janela started off with some chain wrestling before trading chops. Cody hit a delayed suplex and Janela replied with a jumping elbow strike. The match eventually spilled out to ringside.

With Cody on the entrance ramp area, Janela went from a running start. Cody dodged it and hit Janela with a Disaster kick out there on the entrance ramp before following it up with a moonsault onto the floor.

Cody signaled for the Cross Rhodes but Janela saw it coming and blocked it. Cody hit a powerslam instead before going for another Disaster Kick. Janela had it scouted and reversed it into a high-angle German Suplex. He followed it up with a running clothesline.

Cody replied with a Cody Cutter from the top rope but it was only a near fall. This was followed by both men trading strikes. However, in the end, Cody pulled out a Cross Rhodes out of nowhere and pinned Janel after it.

Cody def. Joey Janela

Cody has momentum behind him as he goes on to face Lance Archer at AEW Double Or Nothing to crown the first ever AEW TNT Champion.