AEW Dynamite Results: New champion crowned, Former WWE Champion makes brutal debut, Moxley destroys Omega

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 152 // 03 Oct 2019, 07:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A huge night for All Elite Wrestling

History was made as AEW made their debut on TNT with the first episode of AEW Dynamite, Although there were no huge surprises on the show, it was a solid first outing from All Elite Wrestling.

We got a massive debut from a former WWE Superstar, a special appearance by Jon Moxley and also saw the crowning of the first AEW Women's Champion.

Cody vs Sammy Guevara

Cody faced Sammy Guevara in the first match

The first match of the night saw Cody taking on Sammy Guevara in singles action. This was arguably the biggest match of Guevara's career and he started off strong despite a slight stumble right out of the gate. Guevara took control of the match dumping Cody out of the ring early before taking him down with a dropkick soon after.

Cody soon control of match and did his best to slow Guevara down. The 'best ever' replied by slapping Cody across the face, something he didn't take kindly to. Cody had a Figure-4-Leglock locked in after this but Guevara managed to reach the ropes before taking too much damage. Cody didn't relent, and continued chopping Guevara in the corner before hitting a delayed reverse vertical suplex.

Guevara was grounded for the first time in the match as Cody did push-ups to taunt the youngster. Cody capitalized by following up with a spingboard stunner. Sammy replied with a cutter off his own of the springboard for a two-count. Just as it looked like Guevara was picking up some momentum, Cody booted him off the apron and onto the floor.

We had Brandi talking trash to Sammy at ringside at this point. As Cody launched himself into the air at Guevara, he pulled Brandi into the way sending Cody crashing into his wife. He further capitalized by pushing Cody into the ringpost before rolling him into the ring.

With Sammy hung up on the middle rope, Brandy slapped him across the face before Cody hit him with a Diaster Kick. The ensuing cover only brought about a 2-count. Cody headed to the top after this but Sammy joined him there with a massive leap, followed by a top rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Guevara looked to follow up with a Shooting Star Press but Cody got the knees up and rolled the youngster up for the win. A great match to start off AEW Dynamite.

Cody def. Sammy Guevara

As Cody and Sammy Guevara shook hands in the ring after the match, Chris Jericho attacked Cody from behind and hit him with a Codebreaker. Jericho then hit Cody with the AEW World tite belt before hitting a powerbomb across two chairs.

1 / 5 NEXT