Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite saw the in-ring AEW debut of former WWE Superstar Miro. We also saw two title matches with the TNT Championship and the AEW World Championship on the line.

We also saw women's tag-team action as well as Hangman Page in singles action. However, the biggest story from AEW Dynamite has to be the return of Cody.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Results.

AEW Dynamite: Miro and Kip Sabian vs Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela kicked off AEW Dynamite

Miro just slammed Joey Janela "like an NBA dunk on TNT" according to Jim Ross#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/j1S3S6DAea — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 24, 2020

Miro's in-ring debut kicked off AEW Dynamite. Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss started the match off. Kiss and Janela took control early, working on Kip Sabian. Miro tagged in and took out both Janela and Sonny Kiss before tagging out once again.

Miro put his weight on the back of Sonny Kiss, with Kiss almost getting choked out on the ropes. Miro steps on the foot of Kiss and then tags in Kip. Joey Janela tagged back in.

Miro came charging in but Janela ducked and Miro went over the top rope and out. It looked like Miro may have landed a little awkwardly on his ankle and he seemed to favour it. Joey Janela showed no sympathy and caught Miro with a kick to the chest, from the apron.

Back in the ring, Miro caught Joey Janela in the head with a boot and then sent him crashng into the ropes, that sent Sonny Kiss tumbling out.

After Miro was done with Sabian, he turned his attention back to Sonny Kiss. The finish saw Miro forcing Sonny Kiss to tap out with the Accolade after hitting the Machka Kick.

AEW Dynamite: Miro and Kip Sabian def. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

GRADE - C

AEW Dynamite: Eddie Kingston calls out Jon Moxley ahead of their title match

"Eighteen years says I deserve this shot!" - @MadKing1981.



It's Eddie Kingston vs. @JonMoxley in your main event tonight for the AEW World Championship on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/6ULfXF2lPw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 24, 2020

Following the positive test for Lance Archer, we had a change of plans for tongiht. Instead of the six-man tag match, Jon Moxley was set to defend his title against Eddie Kingston instead. Kingston came out and cut a brief promo on Moxley and was soon joined in the ring by the AEW Champion. Both men were kept apart.