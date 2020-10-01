We saw two title matches on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite as well as Cody answering Mr. Brodie Lee's challenge from last week. We also saw former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in action as well as a return for Dr. Britt Baker.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Darby Allin vs Ricky Starks kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with a grudge match between Darby Allin and Ricky Starks. These two had issued for weeks and finally got a chance to officially square off tonight.

The match started with both men going for early submissions. Allin went to work over the wrist but Starks reached the ropes. Darby hit a big tope suicida out to ringside, wiping out Ricky Starks.

Starks tried to leave the arena and Darby Allin chased him up the ramp. Brian Cage came out at this point but Will Hobbs followed him out and they to the back.

Back in the ring, Starks laid into Allin with his boot. Allin hit back by locking in a Single legged Boston Crab.

Darby hit a running sunset flip bomb and then proceeded to lock in an armbar. Ricky Starks managed to reach the ropes but got hit by a Stundog. Starks hit back with a spear in mid-air, wiping out Allin. on the turnbuckle, it looked like Ricky Starks wanted to hit an Avalanche Roshambo but Darby countered.

Darby Allin def. Ricky Starks

GRADE - A-

Cody accepts Brodie Lee's challenge

Cody was out next in the ring with Dasha. Cody said that in his brush with Hollywood he couldn't stop thinking about how Brodie Lee beat him in 3 seconds. He then spoke about the Dog Collar Match. At first, Cody teased that he wouldn't accept the challenge to such a violent match but ended up taking it anyway, saying he had no regrets.

Well of course a brawl would break out after that #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WVNNiFnIy3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 1, 2020

This led to Mr. Brodie Lee coming down to the ring. Both men had to be separated by security as well as the wrestlers at ringside. A massive brawl ensued until Brodie Lee finally cooled down a little and left the arena.