AEW Dynamite Results: Vanguard 1 invades Jericho's house, Former WWE star takes a shot at Vince McMahon

Vanguard 1 confronted Chris Jericho inside his own house.

Brodie Lee took another shot at Vince McMahon in a backstage segment.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite took place from an undisclosed location. Even with the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Dynamite did not disappoint. It was a fantastic show from top to bottom and featured Lance Archer in his first-ever match in an AEW ring. We also saw Kenny Omega in singles action to open the show as well as the AEW debut of Anna Jayy.

The main event of the night saw Cody and Darby Allin team up to take on the team of Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. The main event tore the house down and showed us how good wrestling can be even without an audience.

Trent vs Kenny Omega

This week's Dynamite kicked off with Trent taking on Kenny Omega in singles action. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy were at ringside, accompanying Trent and cheering him on.

Omega was the favorite going in and he started off strong. Kenny dominated the match Trent stamped on Omega's hand and started going after it. Omega caught Trent on the apron and hit him with a Deadlift German Suplex onto the floor. Omega then whipped Trent into the barricade at ringside.

Back in the ring, Omega hit a brainbuster before Trent countered with a Tornado DDT. He followed it up with a running elbow in the corner and followed it up with a baseball slide German Suplex.

Both men traded strikes and Omega went for a powerbomb, only for Trent to counter it and hit a Piledriver. Omega then connected with another attempt at a Powerbomb and followed it up immediately with a V-Trigger.

Omega followed with up with his patented One-Winged Angel to finally put Trent away and picked up the win.

Kenny Omega def. Trent

