AEW Dynamite Results: WCW legend makes in-ring debut, Jericho destroys Moxley

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Chris Jericho took out his frustrations with Jon Moxley

This week we had another packed episode of AEW Dynamite featuring WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page's AEW in-ring debut. We also had Jon Moxley facing Sammy Guevara and PAC taking on Darby Allin to see who will face off next week to find out the new #1 contender for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship.

The Young Bucks vs Santana and Ortiz vs Best Friends vs Kenny Omega and Hangman Page

Nick Jackson and Trent started the match off. They went back and forth until both men tagged Hangman Page and Chuckie T in respectively. Page was on top and hit a Fallaway Slam forcing Chuckie T to tag out. Kenny Omega also tagged in at this point. Omega and Matt Jackson were the legal men.

Omega and Matt Jackson had just locked up when Santana and Ortiz blindsided them. Omega and Jackson showed off their teamwork, despite being on opposite teams tonight, taking out Santana and Ortiz.

Matt and Nick Jackson took out Trent after this, double teaming him. Trent hit back with a Tornado DDT and crawled over to his corner to tag in Chuck Taylor. Taylor came in with momentum on his side, hitting Nick Jackson with the sliced bread. He followed it up with a powerbomb to Matt Jackson.

Santana and Ortiz blindsided Chuck Taylor as he went for the pinfall and cleared the ring. Jackson ended up tagging in Kenny Omega who hit both Santana and Ortiz with his patented Dragon Suplexes.

We saw a point in the match where every participant in a massive suplex. Orange Cassidy came in at this point and gave the edge to the babyfaces.

The finish saw Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson take out Trent. Omega and Page then came in and hit a V-Trigger/Buckshot Lariat combo for the win.

Kenny Omega & Hangman Page def. the Best Friends

1 / 5 NEXT