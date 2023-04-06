One of the biggest recent mysteries between AEW and WWE was solved when Jay White appeared in the opening segment of this week's Dynamite. Switchblade rushed to the ring to help Juice Robinson assault Ricky Starks.

Since he was one of the biggest free agents on the market, why did White end up signing with AEW and not WWE? A few factors likely contributed to his joining Tony Khan's promotion instead of Vince McMahon's.

One likely reason is that AEW has a good relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. White also made a few appearances on Dynamite last year. King Switch even competed at the Forbidden Door event last June, facing Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Another factor for not signing with WWE could be due to the amount of AEW stars White has ties to. As a member of the Bullet Club, he's allied with Robinson. He's also had partnerships with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole in the past.

A recent report stated that White was in talks with both companies last month, but there wasn't any news over WrestleMania weekend. With his previous ties to AEW, White made his decision known in the opening segment of tonight's Dynamite.

AEW and WWE could both use Jay White

Jay White is one of the few Gaijin wrestlers to have won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Other stars like Brock Lesnar, Kenny Omega, and AJ Styles also won the company's top prize.

Styles and Omega – both former leaders of Bullet Club – left NJPW and signed with WWE and AEW respectively. White was the leader of the Bullet Club after Omega departed Japan.

After falling to Hikuleo in a "Loser leaves Japan" match, he next lost to Eddie Kingston in a "Loser leaves NJPW" contest. He became a free agent and many pondered whether he would sign with AEW or WWE. Jay White could have been a fresh face in the main event scene of either promotion.

WWE might have seemed like a more desirable destination with Triple H in charge of creative. But with the recent sale to Endeavor and Vince McMahon allegedly resuming control on the RAW after WrestleMania, things may have changed.

Jay White is now officially All Elite and could form a Bullet Club faction in AEW. Who else will breathe with the Switchblade now that he's made his choice?

