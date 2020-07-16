If you were to ask me if I rate AEW Fight for the Fallen higher than both nights of Fyter Fest, the answer is a resounding yes. Not only was AEW Fight for the Fallen for a very good cause, but the wrestling was good and the show laid the groundwork for a lot of quality programming over the coming weeks.

The criticism I have for the show is only because I write this review, and I have to look at AEW Fight for the Fallen with a critical lens, personally. If you ask me, off the record, whether or not you should watch these two hours of programming, I'd tell you to go for it, because AEW Fight for the Fallen was a significantly more enjoyable watch than both RAW and SmackDown over the past week.

So, with that in mind, here's what I liked, and here's what I did not care for.

#1 Best: Vickie Guerrero officially becomes Nyla Rose's manager at AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020

We all loved Vickie Guerrero during her WWE run, did we not? And by this, I mean that we all hated her to the very core. Well, at AEW Fight For the Fallen, she did show up and I have to say that I love the pairing with Nyla Rose. Guerrero's promo wasn't funny and hokey as one would expect from a WWE promo, and I have a feeling that having a manager will do wonders for Nyla Rose's career.

IM BACK...BETTER THAN EVER! Ready for @NylaRoseBeast and myself to start taking names and clearing the women’s locker room...#manager. #thenativebeast. https://t.co/OFIkV6j5J8 — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) July 16, 2020

I know that a lot of fans were disappointed that Eric Bischoff did not show up at AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020 but I genuinely think that Guerrero is a far better fit. Also, what's up with Tully Blanchard, sitting in the stands, surveying for talent from the roster?