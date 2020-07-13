AEW Fight for the Fallen - 5 Surprises that could happen: Former WWE star arrives as Nyla Rose's manager, Big heel turn

Could the world's top free agent show up at AEW Fight For the Fallen?

We could potentially see the biggest heel turn in AEW at Fight for the Fallen

This year's Fight For the Fallen could be absolutely action-packed

AEW has been on the losing end of the battle with NXT in recent times, but that could be set to change this week with Fight for the Fallen 2020. It is an event with a great cause attached to it, and we can see from the following Tweet that it is a show that is very close to the head honcho of AEW, Tony Khan's heart as well.

Fight For The Fallen is my favorite AEW show because we raise money each year for the Jacksonville community! Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!

- #AEW Title @JonMoxley v. FTW Champ Brian Cage w/ Taz

-TNT Title @CodyRhodes v. @SonnyKissXO

-The Elite v. Jurassic Express

-Lucha Bros v. FTR pic.twitter.com/qaDSKEMGKU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 10, 2020

This event also features the big return of one Jon Moxley, whose match with Brian Cage had to be postponed as his wife, WWE presenter Renee Young tested positive for Covid-19. But AEW will want to fill up Fight for The Fallen with a bunch of surprises, in my personal opinion, so that All Elite Wrestling can tilt the balance with regard to the Wednesday Night Wars to their side.

So, with that said, here are 5 surprises that we can potentially see at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

#5 Vickie Guerrero returns to AEW as Nyla Rose's manager

Not sure how popular/unpopular this opinion is but AEW should never have taken the title off Nyla Rose.



Her dominating presence is far stronger than anybody else in that divison that's fit to wrestle. pic.twitter.com/VQjJZqbpLv — Aaron Wrasslin' (@Aaron_Wrasslin) July 11, 2020

We saw just how much more valuable Brian Cage seems in AEW, as compared to his Impact Wrestling run because he has Taz as his mouthpiece. And this is precisely why I believe that Nyla Rose needs a manager too, who can presumably take her to the next level. Of course, she herself stated that she was getting a brand new manager.

The one name that's been mentioned a whole bunch of times is none other than Vickie Guerrero, who would be a very interesting addition to the AEW Women's Division. One has to wonder if she will be the same outlandish personality that she was in WWE or if it means that she will be repackaged as a more serious character in AEW.

