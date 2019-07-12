×
AEW Fight for the Fallen: 5 Surprises that could happen- Johnny Impact arrives, Heel turn?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
12 Jul 2019, 20:11 IST

AEW will want to make this special event very memorable
All Elite Wrestling is only two shows old, and already, has garnered a buzz that few other promotions in the professional wrestling landscape have. In fact, it wouldn't be wrong to call it the second-biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, at the moment.

In this article, let us look at 5 potential surprises that could happen during the course of the show. Feel free to air your thoughts and comments in the section below, based on what surprises you'd like to see take place.

Also, let me know if you believe any of these surprises will take place or not at AEW Fight for the Fallen. I'm curious to know what your thoughts and opinions are.

So without wasting any more of your time, here is my list.

#5 Unadvertised match for Chris Jericho

So, what we do know is that Chris Jericho will be at the show with a live microphone and he will have something to say. It is sure to be something ruthless that will ruffle a few feathers, in AEW management, in the crowd, and also among the AEW performers backstage. One of them could potentially show up to challenge Chris Jericho to an impromptu match.

Maybe it will be someone like Christopher Daniels who does not have a match on the card. Maybe it'll be someone like Jon Moxley, who's missing from the card too. Whoever it may be, one thing is for certain, when you take Chris Jericho on...the match is almost guaranteed to be a winner.

You know that Jericho, despite his heelish persona, is a super nice guy and will do anything to help a great cause like this. You can be sure that the legendary performer is raring to get in the ring once again.

