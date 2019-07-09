×
3 things Johnny Impact should do after leaving Impact Wrestling and 2 things he should not

Nicky Pags
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    09 Jul 2019, 20:58 IST

Johnny Impact
Johnny Impact

News broke earlier this week that Johnny Impact, real name John Hennigan, finished up his current run with Impact Wrestling at this past Sunday night's Slammiversary PPV.

Impact faced Rich Swann at the PPV, losing an X-Division Title match and finishing up his feud with Swann at the same time.

Following reports of Impact finishing up with Impact Wrestling, it was noted that he is now an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any promotion with which he chooses to work. It's being said Impact Wrestling officials are continuing to negotiate with John Hennigan with the hopes that the former Impact World Champion will agree to re-sign with the company, but as of this writing, Hennigan is free to pursue any options he has available.

With the above being said, let's look at 5 things John Hennigan should and maybe should not do with his career following his departure from Impact Wrestling.

#5 He should explore his options in Japan

Johnny Impact
Johnny Impact

Johnny Impact has an excellent combination of in-ring ability and natural character charisma, which would make him a great fit in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

NJPW is a company looking to further expand its interests in the United States, having just held a G1 Climax kickoff event in Dallas, Texas.

With a great in-ring skill set which could work well with top stars such as Okada, Tanahashi, Jay White, Juice Robinson and even Jon Moxley, John Hennigan could find himself in a great spot in NJPW working with fresh opponents and helping the company establish more of a global presence.

With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, NJPW lost several of its top stars with the likes of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega launching their new promotion, so now would be a good time for John Hennigan to make his arrival in Japan to establish his presence in a company looking for new stars.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
AEW News & Rumors John Morrison Rich Swann
