AEW: Fight for the Fallen - Picking the winners of each match

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    10 Jul 2019, 18:30 IST

AEW: Fight for the Fallen
AEW: Fight for the Fallen

All Elite Wrestling is just days away from their third event, Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville. Although the card isn't as long as other events, every single match has something different, and very exciting to offer. On top of all these great matches, we've also got a segment from Chris Jericho, and given that this is the final event before All Out in August, they will be doing everything to set up their biggest card so far.

With several dream matches and some promising singles bouts, this is shaping up to be a great card. Given what a fantastic cause this event is for, everyone should be tuning in on Saturday night.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to July 13 and try to pick the winners from the current card for All Elite Wrestling's Fight for the Fallen.

#6 Kip Sabian vs 'Hangman' Adam Page

Hangman Page vs Kip Sabian
Hangman Page vs Kip Sabian

Ever since the announcement of AEW, it's been clear that Hangman is their next big thing but Kip Sabian, with his combination of looks, skill and character will surprise quite a few people. A victory here would do wonders for the career of SuperBad, but simply put, there's no way Hangman is coming up short, especially as this is the last event before he challenges Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking of Jericho, he has been announced for Fight for the Fallen, and it's very safe to say that the legend will make his presence known in some way throughout this match. Ultimately, Hangman is going to come out on top here, but AEW is looking to create new stars, and with a good, hard-fought performance, Sabian will be en route to becoming a big star.

Pick: Kip Sabian takes Hangman to the limit, but comes up short.

