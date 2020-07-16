AEW Fight For The Fallen did not disappoint. We had two big title matches on the card with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking on Brian Cage while Cody defended the TNT Championship against Sonny Kiss.

We also had tag-team action with Jurassic Express facing The Elite and FTR in action against the Lucha Bros. Nyla Rose also had a big announcement and she introduced a legendary WWE GM as her new manager in AEW.

Chris Jericho was also on Fight For The Fallen. He cut a promo calling out Orange Cassidy and this did not end well for Le Champion. Read on for full results from AEW Fight For The Fallen.

AEW: Cody (C) vs Sonny Kiss (for the TNT Championship)

Arn Anderson is in disbelief at ringside.

Is @CodyRhodes not following the gameplan?

Cody started off the match on top, taking out Sonny Kiss early with a Disaster Kick on. Uncharacteristically, Cody started to showboat after this which didn't please Arn Anderson.

Sonny hit back with an elbow strike followed by a hammer kick. On the offense now, Kiss followed it up with an enzuigiri. Cody hit back by locking in a Full Nelson but didn't have the power to hold it in and Sonny broke free.

Sonny followed this with a beautiful Spanish Fly followed by a head scissors which sent Cody into the corner. We saw Sonny Kiss hit some big moves around this point including an Exploder Suplex. Kiss then hit Cody with a Cross Rhodes and he kicked out of his own finisher. Kiss then hit a 450 Splash forcing Cody to dig deep and kick out again.

Cody replied with a nasty Alabama Slam on the entrance ramp. This sort of spelt the end for Sonny Kiss and Cody hit the Cross-Rhodes soon after to pin Kiss and win the match.

AEW Dynamite: Cody def. Sonny Kiss to retain the AEW TNT Championship

Grade: B+