AEW Full Gear 2019: 5 Things that shouldn't happen at the PPV

AEW Full Gear will feature some big marquee matches.

The Full Gear pay-per-view event this weekend will be the first big event since AEW started their weekly TV show. That ostensibly makes it the most important show in the history of the company. Unlike WWE, who has TV rights deals and other sources of money that make up the vast majority of their revenue, AEW relies on the support of the fans.

The company needs fans buying tickets for their live events and they need people paying to see their pay-per-views (whether they turn out to be monthly or less often). Because of that, those in charge of AEW must be extremely careful about how they go about putting this show together.

Bold decisions must be made, but at the same time, the show must have some simple, conservative results and occurrences. Most, if not all, matches should end with a clear and decisive winner and loser in order to preserve the integrity of the win-loss rating system that has been put in place.

AEW also can't afford to put on a boring show in terms of big moments. Great matches are important, especially on events that you're asking people to pay to watch, but great matches with zero surprises (especially on their very first pay-per-view offering) may leave people with a sense of disappointment at the end of the night.

#5 Young Bucks defeating Santana & Ortiz

Santana & Ortiz have a huge opportunity at Full Gear.

Santana and Ortiz were a big get for AEW. Their debut at All Out and subsequent appearances on Dynamite as part of Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle stable have made them very important figures in AEW, but their biggest test comes at Full Gear when they take on one of the top teams in the world. The Young Bucks, according to AEW's social media, are No. 3 in the top 5 rankings for the promotion's tag teams, and Santana & Ortiz are behind the curve due to their very recent entry into the company.

They only have one tag match under their belt, which they did win, while the Young Bucks have wrestled in five tag matches, with three wins and two losses. Chris Jericho, the leader of The Inner Circle, is undefeated, and his team needs to follow suit. A win by Santana & Ortiz puts them at 2-0 and evens the Bucks out at 3-3. With a win at Full Gear, their stock rises and they become an immediate threat in the tag division.

Records aside, the victory that Santana & Ortiz hold in 2-on-2 tag matches is against an enhancement team. John Silver and Alex Reynolds are great independent wrestlers, but they regularly appear on WWE television (and now AEW) as a pair of guys to lose to the stars.

Those are the only guys Santana & Ortiz have defeated. If they lose to the Young Bucks in their first big test, it is a big blow not only to the Inner Circle group, but to the new tag team as well. The Young Bucks are stars. They have nothing to lose. Santana & Ortiz can recover, especially since they have Jericho at their side, but a big victory over The Young Bucks will instantly make them stars in the eyes of fans who are unfamiliar with them.

