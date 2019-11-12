AEW Full Gear 2019: Highs and Lows from the PPV

AEW Full Gear featured two main events, Jericho vs. Cody and Moxley vs. Omega

AEW Full Gear was the wrestling promotion’s first pay-per-view since starting their weekly episodes on TNT, and the card was headlined with two main events, Jon Moxley versus Kenny Omega in a non-sanctioned Lights Out match, as well as Chris Jericho defending his AEW World Championship against Cody. On top of that, the AEW Tag Team and Women’s Championships were defended on the card.

With the expectations for this card elevated by many wrestling fans, did AEW’s biggest PPV deliver?

Let’s take a look at AEW Full Gear 2019, from the high to the low points:

#1 High: Rock N Roll Express Get Revenge on Santana and Ortiz

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

After a good opening tag team match between The Young Bucks and Proud-n-Powerful to start off the pay-per-view, the Rock N Roll Express made an appearance from the crowd to get their revenge on Santana and Ortiz.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson of the Rock N Roll Express are known as one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, and were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Both are still active wrestlers today, despite being in their 60’s, and are known for wrestling in all the major promotions for the last 30 years.

Morton and Gibson made their AEW debuts a week ago, on an episode of AEW Dynamite, to show off the new AEW Tag Team Championships. But they were attacked by Santana and Ortiz, ending with Morton taking a double powerbomb through the stage.

Fast forward to Full Gear, the Rock N Roll Express saved Matt and Nick Jackson from further punishment at the hands of Santana and Ortiz, evening the score with Proud-n-Powerful. Much to the delight of the audience, the 63-year old Morton hit a Canadian destroyer and an outside dive to the two Inner Circle members.

#1 Low: Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela

Spears vs. Janela was a disappointing match

The Shawn Spears versus Joey Janela match at AEW Full Gear was probably the worst match on the entire card. As amazing as every other match on the PPV was, Spears and Janela did not have the same chemistry as the others, and the match seemed off at times.

The match was still decent but it would have been better off at the pre-show or on a regular episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The fans were also not emotionally invested in this match since this was a new feud with only a week of build to it. Having to follow the great match between Hangman Adam Page and PAC did not help matters either.

