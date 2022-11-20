AEW Full Gear 2022 Predictions

AEW is set to have its final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear 2022, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The company has announced 13 matches so far, with three matches taking place as part of Zero Hour (pre-show).

The following previews for each match and offers a prediction. As always, it will be interesting to see where things stand from a storyline standpoint coming out of the show, as this is the last pay-per-view event for the company until March 2023.

1. AEW World Championship Match

The hook for this match is whether or not MJF can win the World Championship without any kind of outside interference or cheating. Fans can expect a great match here, and while Friedman will likely stay true to his word and not use the "Dynamite Diamond Ring" to knock out Jon Moxley, he will cheat in another way.

One scenario would involve William Regal turning on Moxley and handing MJF his brass knuckles. It is also possible that The Devil was aligned with The Firm faction the entire time, even though he was the subject of their attack several weeks ago.

Whatever the scenario, it is highly likely that MJF will walk out of Newark, New Jersey, with the AEW World Championship.

Prediction: MJF wins the World Championship.

2. AEW Interim Women's World Championship

Toni Storm Defends the AEW Interim Women's Championship Against Jamie Hayter

The match has taken a bit of a back seat for Saraya and Britt Baker, but the fans in attendance will still be invested in it. Jamie Hayter has proven herself to be a fan favorite, and while Storm needs a bit more work from a character standpoint, she also has her followers.

Fans can expect another title change here.

Prediction: Jamie Hayter will win the Interim Women's World Championship.

3. AEW World Tag Team Championship

This is the third time that Acclaimed and Swerve in our Glory have met in the past several months. Both matches have delivered, and this one will be no different. Expect the champions to retain the titles with a clean victory.

Prediction: The Acclaimed will retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

4. ROH World Championship

Will Sammy Guevara Stay Aligned with Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho will defend the Ring of Honor World Championship in a four-way match against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara.

Here are two storylines to watch. First, will Castagnoli's and Danielson's alliance as part of the Blackpool Combat Club be intact after this match? Second, will Sammy Guevara help Chris Jericho retain the title, or will he go into business for himself?

Whatever happens, expect Jericho to retain the title.

Prediction: Chris Jericho will retain the ROH World Championship.

5. AEW TBS Championship

Can Jade Cargill Regain Her Stolen Title Belt?

The storyline hasn't been the greatest, but Nyla Rose appears to be the only one right now to pose a challenge to Jade Cargill. It will also be interesting to see who the fans pull for, given that both women are heels.

Prediction: Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship.

6. AEW World Trios Championship

Kenny Omega and the Yong Bucks will Return to AEW at Full Gear

Many fans were delighted to learn on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were returning to the company to face the Death Triangle for the Trios Championship.

While this match was just put together without any storyline build, expect the fans to be fully invested in seeing Omega and the Bucks regain their Championship.

Prediction: Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will regain the World Trios Championship.

7. Three-Way Match for the AEW TNT Championship

Can Wardlow Stave Off Two Major Challengers?

This one promises to be a banger. Expect Powerhouse Hobbs to leverage the rivalry between Samoa Joe and Wardlow and win the title through some distraction.

Prediction: Powerhouse Hobbs will win the TNT Championship.

8. Tag Team Grudge Match

Can Sting and Jeff Jarrett Channel Their Past Feud?

Fans were surprised when Jeff Jarrett debuted in AEW a few weeks ago. At age 55, he has proven that he can still put on a halfway decent match.

It will be interesting to see what happens here. The alliance between Sting and Darby Allin has been in place for a while, and perhaps this will be the beginning of a split between the two.

Prediction: Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will defeat Sting and Darby Allin.

9. Steel Cage Match

Will the Feud Between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Come to an End?

The feud between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage took a detour due to the former WWE Superstar's injury earlier this year. Since then, Jungle Boy has battled Luchasaurus, and the program is set to culminate in a steel cage at Full Gear.

It is likely that Jungle Boy will win here. But it will be interesting to see if Cage introduces another heel to battle the former tag team champ to keep the feud going until he is able to return from injury.

Prediction: Jungle Boy will defeat Luchasaurus.

10. A Big Return

Saraya Returns to Wrestling After a Long Absence

Fans were excited to see Saraya back in the squared circle after five years. This should be one of the more newsworthy matches on the show, as fans will be interested to see if The Anti-Diva is fully healed from her past injuries.

Plus, there appears to be legitimate heat between Saraya and Britt Baker, so fans will be watching to see if this heat is evident during the match.

Prediction: Saraya will defeat Dr. Britt Baker.

11. AEW Full Gear Pre-Show

The following are quick predictions for the three matches that will air on the pre-show.

Eddie Kingston will defeat Jun Akiyama.

Ricky Starks will defeat Brian Cage to advance in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Best Friends, Rocky Romero and Danhausen will defeat the Factory in a ten-man tag team match.

Comment down below your predictions for Full Gear 2022.

