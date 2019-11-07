AEW Full Gear (9th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Full Gear 2019

AEW Full Gear

AEW Full Gear is set to be the next pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling and it looks extremely promising. This will be the first time that an AEW pay-per-view will have active storylines heading into it, given that AEW Dynamite only began airing this October.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the match card for AEW Full Gear.

AEW Full Gear Match Card and Predictions

AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs Cody

Chris Jericho vs Cody

The AEW World Championship will be up for grabs as Cody Rhodes takes on Chris Jericho. However, this not just an ordinary match! If Cody Rhodes loses this AEW Championship match, he will never challenge for the title again.

Prediction: Cody

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: SoCal Uncensored (c) vs Private Party vs Lucha Bros

Lucha Bros vs SoCal Uncensored vs Private Party

The AEW Tag Team titles are also on the line, as SoCal Uncensored defend their newly won gold against Private Party and The Lucha Bros in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. Given the sort of action these three teams are known for, this is set to be a fast-paced, high flying encounter.

Prediction: Lucha Bros

AEW Women's Championship Match: Riho (c) vs Emi Sakura

Riho vs Emi Sakura

The AEW Women's Championship is also on the line as Riho squares off against her former mentor Emi Sakura.

Prediction: Riho

Dr. Britt Baker MD vs Bea Priestley

Dr. Britt Baker MD vs Bea Priestley

The Buy-In will begin with Dr. Britt Baker MD battling a woman she has quite a rivalry with. Bea Priestley and Britt Baker will be in action, with the winner possibly getting a future title shot.

Prediction: Britt Baker

'Hangman' Adam Page vs PAC

Adam Page vs PAC

'Hangman' Adam Page has made a name for himself but somehow always fallen short of grasping that brass ring in AEW. He will have another opportunity to make amends when he takes on PAC in a singles match. In their last singles encounter, PAC made Page pass out with the Brutalizer. Will history repeat itself or will Page come out on top?

Prediction: 'Hangman' Adam Page defeats PAC

The Young Bucks vs Santana and Ortiz

The Young Bucks vs Santana and Ortiz

The Young Bucks will also be in action when they take on Santana and Ortiz. This match is personal and an off-shoot of the larger feud between The Inner Circle and The Elite. Given the competitors in this contest, this match could easily reach all-new levels of in-ring action.

Prediction: Santana and Ortiz

Shawn Spears vs Joey Janela

Shawn Spears vs Joey Janela

Joey Janela will take on Shawn Spears, with both men looking to get past their recent rivalry and reach a new level by adding a big win to their respective records.

Prediction: Shawn Spears

Unsanctioned Match: Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega

Finally, in an unsanctioned match, Jon Moxley is preparing himself to injure Kenny Omega. The two have come close to clashing with their barbed-wire weapon of choice in the past, but this time around, there might be nothing to stop them from ripping each other apart.

Prediction: Jon Moxley

AEW Full Gear Location, Date, and Time

Location: Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America.

Day and Date: Saturday, 9th November 2019 (US), Sunday, 10th November 2019 (UK and India)

Start Time: 7 PM (Preshow) / 8 PM ET (US), 12 AM (Preshow) / 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (Preshow)/ 6:30 AM.

Where to watch AEW Full Gear (US & UK)?

AEW Full Gear can be seen live in the United States on Bleacher Report Live. AEW Full Gear can also be viewed live in the US via traditional pay-per-view streams.

In the United Kingdom, AEW Full Gear will be available live on Fite TV.

Where and how to watch AEW Full Gear (India)?

AEW Full Gear can be viewed live in India on Fite TV at 5:30 AM for the Buy-In and 6:30 AM for the main show.

