AEW Fyter Fest 2020: 5 Major Surprises that could happen - New Inner Circle member revealed, Stunning heel turn, Tessa Blanchard arrives?

Will we see the ultimate heel turn at AEW Fyter Fest, this Wednesday Night?

AEW Fyter Fest will go up against the Great American Bash, and thus, they need to put their best foot forward.

I do believe Tessa Blanchard could land up in AEW

AEW Fyter Fest is scheduled to air this week and it goes up against the Great American Bash, a special event that NXT will be putting up to compete against AEW. I do believe that Fyter Fest will be a show to watch out for because they will want to put their best foot forward, especially if you consider the kind of competition they will go up against.

So, what are 5 surprises that Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes and the rest of the AEW think tank could have lined up for us, you rightfully ask?! While I do not know the answer, I can venture a few guesses and I wouldn't be surprised if one or more of these surprises actually happen at AEW Fyter Fest.

So, without further ado, let me present 5 surprises that can potentially take AEW by storm at Fyter Fest.

#5 Matt Hardy joins the Inner Circle at AEW Fyter Fest

Matt Hardy Appreciation Tweet 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yRrB06vlKI — Dan Brown (@LyonsGamez) June 29, 2020

So, one of the big matches advertised for AEW Fyter Fest is a potential clash between Private Party and The Inner Circle. We know that the Inner Circle is a member short because Sammy Guevara has taken time off to work at remedying the wrongs of the past and that leaves a void in The Inner Circle right now.

It is very interesting to note that Matt Hardy has been advertised to be a part of Private Party's entourage at AEW Fyter Fest 2020.

[BRAND NEW VIDEO] From the real-life Matt Hardy....WEAR A MASK. https://t.co/vmN6HTV3hH pic.twitter.com/zRXxpSvfJI — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 28, 2020

Could Matt Hardy turn heel and align himself with The Inner Circle, especially if you consider that his babyface run hasn't set the world on fire since his arrival to AEW?!

I think so and I also think that he and Chris Jericho could potentially even elevate the tag team division if they decide to work together.

