AEW Fyter Fest: 5 Surprises that could happen- Former Impact Wrestling Star arrives, Surprise attack

Could Eli Drake become a big player for Impact Wrestling?

They always say that the first blow is half the battle won. AEW did a commendable job with Double or Nothing, a show that culminated with former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley's arrival, shocking the world at large.

And now, as we head into AEW's second big event- Fyter Fest, a surprise of a similar magnitude will ensure that the show makes waves in the months that follow. Because it's not nearly as big a show as Double or Nothing, the hype for Fyter Fest has just seemed a little limited.

What are the surprises that could potentially take place at AEW Fyter Fest? Having watched the preview videos to the show, here are 5 things that I believe could potentially happen.

#5 MJF cuts a scathing promo, Eli Drake then shuts him up

A lot of comparisons have been made between MJF and Eli Drake. Both men are similar in the sense that neither is really Kenny Omega in the ring, but when they have microphones in their hands, they are both untouchable. Maybe if you count The Miz, this is the holy trinity of great promos in the modern era of professional wrestling.

We know that Eli Drake was released from Impact Wrestling because of a variety of reasons and he's just biding his time before he signs the next big contract that takes him to the next phase of his career. I think that AEW would be a great place for him to sign and also, he would be a great signing for AEW.

Just imagine MJF being as obnoxious as always on the microphone when Eli Drake comes in and shuts him up. What a great moment this could potentially be for fans!

