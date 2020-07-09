AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 Results: ECW title returns after 21 years, Huge main event

Taz reintroduced an old ECW title belt at AEW Fyter Fest.

Chris Jericho got his hands on Orange Cassidy in the main event.

Taz reintroduced an old ECW title belt

Night 2 of AEW Fyter Fest presented fans with another stacked card. The AEW Tag-Team Championships were defended once against as Omega and Page put it all on the line against Private Party. We also saw 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho face his arch-nemesis Orange Cassidy in singles action.

FTR and The Young Bucks joined forces to team up but were they able to vanquish Lucha Bros and The Butcher and The Blade? We also had former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose in a handicap match. Read on for full AEW Fyter Fest results.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (C) vs Private Party (for the AEW Tag-Team Championships)

Marc Quen and Kenny Omega started things off for us. It was Omega who was out of the blocks faster, he was all over Quen in the early stages. Page tagged himself in and immediately knocked Isiah Kassidy off the apron. Omega and Page then double-teamed Quen while he was isolated in the ring. Page hit Quen with his patented Fallaway Slam.

Quen hit back with dropkicks to both Page and Omega. Isiah Kassidy then came in and hit the silly string before Page powerbombed him into the crowd at ringside. Quen caught Page with a sliding boot from behind sending him into the crowd too.

More back and forth between the two teams saw Private Party holding their own against the champions. A Spanish Fly on Omega led to a 2-count. Page came in and hit a massive powerbomb for a 2 count of his own.

The finish saw Omega hit Marc Quen with a Liger Bomb, sending Quen out to the floor. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega then hit Isiah Kassidy with The Last Call before pinning him for the win to retain the titles for his team.

AEW Results - Kenny Omega and Hangman Page def. Private Party

